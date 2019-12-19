Sterling police obtain arrest warrants for two teens wanted in "drive-by shooting"

Sterling police have obtained arrest warrants for two teens in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened last week.

The city of Sterling announced Thursday that officials had obtained arrest warrants for 18-year-old Cole M. Cassioppi and a 17-year-old male juvenile, both of Sterling, in connection with a shots fired call from Thursday, Dec. 12.

Police say that day at 11:58 p.m., Sterling officers responded to a 911 call from a resident in the 500 block of Woodburn Avenue.

That resident said a single gunshot from a passing vehicle had struck their home. Police say the home was occupied at the time of the shooting, but nobody inside was hurt.

Both teens fled the state after the incident but were detained and arrested in Kimball, Tennessee on Tuesday for an unrelated offense.

Cassioppi is wanted by Sterling police for aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm, both felonies. His bond is set at $100,000.

The 17-year-old is wanted for violation of probation and has no bond.

Cassioppi is being held in the Marion County Jail, while the juvenile is being held at the Marion County THR, both located in Jasper, Tennessee.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Kimball Police Department in Tennessee both helped Sterling police with the investigation.