Sterling teen killed in Rock Falls crash

Whiteside County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Rock Falls.

The sheriff's office says the call came in around 7:15 a.m., and deputies were dispatched to Dixon Ave. for a vehicle submerged in the Howland Creek.

When sheriff's deputies arrived on scene, they determined a passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on Dixon Ave. when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole in the north ditch.

After striking the pole, the vehicle came to a rest upside down in the Howland Creek.

Sheriff's deputies located the 17-year-old from Sterling inside the vehicle when they arrived. They say the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen has been identified as Amarion Green, 17, of Sterling.

The crash is under investigation and officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

Other agencies that responded to the crash were Rock Falls Police, Rock Falls and Sterling Fire Departments, and the Whiteside Coroner.

The Sheriff released a statement, writing, "Sheriff John Booker offers thoughts and prayers to the family of Amarion Green."