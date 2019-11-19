Stockton, Ill. man facing felony drug charges after traffic stop

A Stockton, Ill. man is facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop in Jo Daviess County on Friday.

Officials with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office say at approximately 9:46 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle for failing to use a turn signal in Stockton. During the traffic stop, a K9 detected a "narcotic odor."

The vehicle and its two occupants were searched, and deputies found a plastic bag containing a white, crystal-like powder in the driver's pocket. It field-tested positive for cocaine.

Deputies also found prescription medications without a prescription, open alcohol containers and more than $2,000 in cash.

As a result, 36-year-old Dale Wickler was arrested and charged with two counts Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance for the cocaine and prescription drugs and Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Wickler was transported to the Jo Daviess County Jail and also received multiple traffic citations.

