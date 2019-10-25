Stockwell Lane partially closed for resurfacing project in Clinton

Clinton city officials have announced that Stockwell Lane is currently closed at North 3rd Street. Officials say this will remain closed until 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

The road will then reopen ahead of the weekend.

The Stockwell Lane Resurfacing Project will resume on Monday, Oct. 28. During work hours, officials will close one lane that will be controlled by flaggers.

Officials say this should last for about two weeks. During this time, traffic will be allowed to enter and exit Stockwell Lane at Main Avenue and at North 3rd Street at all times.

Drivers are asked to use caution when in this area.