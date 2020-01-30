Stolen car dumped at Moline gas station; police hoping to identify suspects

Do you recognize one of these suspects? If so, the police would like to hear from you.

Police say two men dumped a stolen vehicle at the Star Gas Station in Moline on 34th Street and 4th Avenue.

Officials say the man with the white cap on backwards has a tattoo on his left arm and hand.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.