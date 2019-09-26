Stone's Apple Barn is offering fall fun

Crisp fall leaves, warm beverages, football, chili, apple pie and soon enough, cooler weather. All big indications we’ve made it to the fall. We’re taking a trip out to the Stone’s Apple-Barn to experience the best the season has to offer.

While many of the farmers have had a challenging year, at Stone’s Apple-Barn they’re doing okay. They have over 11 varieties available in the market with over 15 kinds as you-pick options. As usual, they’re offering much more than just apple-picking. They also several different kinds of pears in the market- where they also sell local honey, caramel apples, jam, cider, kettle corn, and so much more!

Beyond embracing the best fall produce, Stone’s offering hay rack rides every weekend for their visitors who are out to pick their own apples, with the chance to see bunnies & chickens.

