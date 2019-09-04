Stop the Bleed kits distributed to every school in Illinois

The Illinois Terrorism Task Force is distributing Stop the Bleed kits to every school in Illinois.

Stop the Bleed is a national campaign that aims to train, equip and empower bystanders to help in a bleeding emergency before first responders arrive. Each kit contains a tourniquet, bleeding control dressing, emergency trauma dressing, a mask, gloves, shears, a permanent marker and an instruction card.

More than 7,000 Stop the Bleed kits have been distributed to schools in Illinois ahead of the 2019-2020 school year. It's a step towards improving trauma management training at Illinois schools.

"Our top priority will always be preventing violence from occurring, but we must also be prepared for worst case scenarios.," Acting Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. "Stop the Bleed kits and the training that comes along with them can save lives, and I applaud the Illinois Terrorism Task Force for implementing this program statewide."

Each school district is being asked to train a minimum of five teachers or staff members in each building where children attend school. One kit has already been delivered to each school in Illinois, and after the districts complete their training, they'll receive an additional five kits.