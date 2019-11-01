Storage unit locks cut off in Andalusia; police looking for suspects

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for help from the community after suspect(s) broke into multiple storage units in Andalusia.

Police say this happened between October 9 and October 23. According to officials, numerous units were burglarized; boxes were rummaged through and the property was damaged. This happened at 116 3rd Avenue West, 313 6th Avenue West and 512 3rd Street West.

Officials say they made entry into the units by cutting the locks off of the storage doors.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.