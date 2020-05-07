Stores looking to reopen Friday; including Von Maur in Davenport

With the Iowa governor relaxing restrictions now to include stores, campgrounds, movie theaters and drive-in theaters across the state, TV6 is checking in on several local businesses that are planning to reopen.

Von Maur officials say they will reopen stores in Iowa, including the one at NorthPark Mall in Davenport.

Best Buy says they'll reopen 10 stores in Iowa, by appointment, including the Davenport location.

The Maquoketa Drive-In movie theater says they will open next weekend.

We've also learned that at least one church in Clinton County is ready to resume services this weekend and they will follow capacity and social distancing requirements.