Storm disaster proclamation issued for Scott, Clinton counties

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday issued a disaster proclamation for 10 counties suffering severe weather damage since May 17.

Included in the proclamation are Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Lee, Louisa, Marion, Scott, Wapello and Wayne Counties.

Individuals in those counties may qualify for the Disaster Case Management Program, which provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three.

Grant money is available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

