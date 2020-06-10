Storm sewer repairs to close portion of 14th Street West in Rock Island

Rock Island city officials say a portion of 14th Street West will be partially closed for storm sewer repairs. This is expected to start on Monday, June 15.

The closure will be at 14th Street West at 102nd Avenue West.

The closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repair as well as the motoring public.

Pending weather, officials say the area should be reopened by Friday, June 19.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Drivers are asked to follow all posted signs for detour directions when needed and watch for trucks entering and leaving the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use Ridgewood Road via 92nd Avenue West and 106th Avenue West.