Heavy downpours are likely this morning as round of showers and storms roll into the area. While severe weather is not expected, frequent lightning pea sized hail and torrential downpours are likely this morning. This combined with moderate showers could lead to ponding on roads and rises in rivers in creeks. The heaviest rain will wrap up by 11AM, but more rain is on the way this week. Stay tuned for updates through the morning.
Storms With Heavy Downpours This Morning
By Kevin Phelps |
Posted: Mon 3:36 AM, Apr 29, 2019