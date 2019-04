A line of strong thunderstorms rolled through parts of the Quad-City area Monday, packing wind, rain, and hail.

Around 2 p.m. the storms were located along a line extending from near Columbus City, Iowa to Aledo, Illinois moving around 35 miles per hour.

TV6 viewers sent photos of hail that fell in Muscatine and Bettendorf.

The National Weather Service reminds if you are outdoors during severe weather, consider seeking shelter inside a building.