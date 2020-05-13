Stormy Pattern Arrives Tonight

Active weather is set to arrive later this evening and overnight. This will all happen as a warm front lifts into the area leading widespread showers and storms by 6PM. Some of these storms will produce hail, some up to the size of quarters. Thus, a very small threat for severe storms tonight. Thursday will have off and on storms through the day with a more organized line develop SE of the QC in the late afternoon. The last round could produce a few strong storms as well. The biggest overall threat will be heavy rain as 1"-2" of rain look likely in the next 36 hours. The one thing we have going for us, is our overall dry conditions over the last few weeks, so we should be able to handle this round, but another round looks possible on Saturday.