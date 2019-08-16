Stranger demanding money slashes victim at Davenport’s Marquette Park

Police say an adult male was slashed with a knife by a man who approached him demanding money Thursday evening in west-central Davenport.

The assault occurred in the 3100 block of Marquette Street in the parking lot of Marquette Park sometime before 7:20 p.m.

Davenport Police say the suspect is a white male between 15 and 19 years old who appeared and demanded the victim hand over money.

When the victim refused the suspect’s demand, the suspect produced a knife and a physical altercation began in which “the victim was slashed in the arm,” according to a Davenport Police report.

The suspect left the scene on foot, and the victim was taken to Genesis West Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.