Stranger saves man and his dogs from burning home

A Clinton family is thankful for a stranger who saved their dad and his two dogs in a house fire.

Shattered glass and burnt wood are what's left of a home on 3rd Avenue in Clinton. Brett Lawson remembers trying to break through the flames last Thursday night around midnight.

“I walked to the front door and I tried to open it, but it was locked,” said Brett Lawson, the man who rescued Koby and his dogs.

He then headed to the window.

“{He was} just coughing and at that moment I was like I have to get in there. I have to do something to get him out,” said Lawson.

The strong blaze left Lawson unable to get inside to help Koby and his two dogs.

“He was still in there with his two dogs. So at that point, I couldn’t just stand by and watch. I had to do something, he was in there, and he was disabled. He couldn't get out,” said Lawson.

Koby's daughter Shannon says she's grateful.

“I want to thank Brett again for all that he did. He’s the reason why my dad is still here today,” said Shannon, daughter of Koby.

She currently lives in North Dakota but follows the Clinton/Camanche/ Fulton Police-Ems scanner info Facebook page to keep an eye on her father.

“My mom passed away in November, so he's been living by himself since November,” said Shannon.

The actions of one man that has left a lasting impact.

“To be honest, I wouldn't be able to give you the exact reason why I went in there. It was more the adrenaline hit and I knew he was in there, so I just had to try and get him out,” said Lawson.

Lawson says if he wasn’t talking to his buddy Michael Richards at the time, he doesn’t know if he would have seen the flame. He also credits being at the right place at the right time.

Shannon says her father Koby is still at the hospital in Iowa City. As of Monday night, he was still on the ventilator, but doctors planned to take it out Tuesday. Shannon plans to have her dad move to North Dakota after he gets out of the hospital.

The Clinton Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.