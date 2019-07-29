Stray bullet hits child in Ala. apartment, injuries life threatening

A 4-year-old girl has been transported to a hospital after being struck with a stray bullet in an apartment in a Birmingham community.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two people near Joppa Ave. in Gate City. The suspects began shooting at each other, when a stray bullet went into a nearby apartment, striking a 4-year-old child in the head.

The child has been transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

The suspects are not in custody. Police are searching for witnesses.

Copyright 2019 WBRC via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.