Stray dog jumps into action as crossing guard, helps children safely cross street

A stray dog has become an internet sensation after jumping into action to help a group of children safely across a street. (NBC)

It happened Friday in the former soviet republic of Georgia.

The pup was caught on amateur video barking at cars, tail wagging, as kindergarten students tried to cross a busy street. The kids were in the crosswalk with an adult, but not every driver stopped.

When it was safe, the self-appointed crossing guard walked the last steps with the group.

The person who shot the scene said the stray is named "Kursha" and lives in the neighborhood.

