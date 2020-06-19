Street closures expected in Clinton for sewer repair project

Starting on Monday, June 22, several streets will be closed in Clinton as part of a sewer repair project.

Officials say this will be at the intersection of North 4th Street and 7th Avenue North.

The following closures will be in place:

- North 4th Street will be closed from 7th Avenue North to 4th Avenue North. Traffic will be detoured via North Bluff Blvd. and 4th Avenue North.

- Northbound North Bluff Blvd. will be closed from 4th Avenue North to 7th Avenue North. Traffic will be detoured via 4th Avenue North and North 3rd Street.

- 7th Avenue North will be closed from North 3rd Street to North Bluff Blvd.

The closures are expected to remain in place from Monday, June 22nd at 7:30 a.m. until Wednesday, June 24th at 5 p.m.