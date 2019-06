LeClaire police have shut down several blocks of Sycamore St. near Thornwood because of a gas leak.

TV6 is told the gas leak is contained at this point and there are no evacuations, but people are being asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the gas leak is unknown, and we don't know how long it will be before the road reopens.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as more information becomes available.