Streetfest draws thousands to support local Davenport businesses

The 48th annual Streetfest is known as the biggest "homecoming party."

This year's party in the streets comes after a Spring of flooding that caused a lot of problems for other downtown events.

2019's Streetfest comes after a spring of flooding that caused a lot of problems for Davenport businesses.

There was a lot of support - especially after the record-breaking flood of '19. Many Davenport businesses struggled after the flood this Spring, but during the two days Streetfest was going on, they received endless support from the community.

Aaron Gunnare, Smokin' Butt Barbeque employee said, "if you had looked a couple of weeks ago you would've thought maybe we wouldn't be here this year!"

Over 90 days of flooding couldn't stop one of the largest davenport events from happening. Lisa Killinger, Davenport resident explained, "We've a hard year! We've had such a long time that these businesses suffered because of the flooding and just the weather had been crappy in the winter and spring. And it's nice in this beautiful weather!"

"To see all the support is amazing. I mean, it was a tragic event. But to see the community come together, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger" said Gunnare.

While Streetfest was only for one weekend, the organizers hope it will keep people loving davenport for months to come, "we hope that people come down and see everything and say, 'let's come down next weekend, or a few from now and get dinner, go shopping.' Peak people's interests." said Jason Gilliland, Director for events for Davenport partnership.

