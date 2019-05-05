"Streets of Italy" flooded by Mississippi on grand opening day

One of the businesses impacted by the HESCO barrier break was Streets of Italy - who was supposed to have their grand opening the day the barriers broke. Two of their workers saw the flooding as soon as it happened.

“My brain went into shamble mode,” said Streets of Italy employee, Zachary Slater.

When the Mississippi broke the HESCO barriers last Tuesday, it left a lot of people downtown scrambling to get out of the flooding zone.

“You could see the water rushing back and forth and coming right at us,” said Zach. “I was just trying to figure out how much time I had to get a couple of things maybe unplug some stuff so it wasn't ruined and get out of there.”

“I was leaving on my bike and I made it about halfway down the block here and I heard a guy shouting outside the 1/2 Nelson area,” said Slater’s brother, Tyler. “I turned around and was like what is he shouting about? I made it to the end of the block and saw the water pouring over the barriers and thought Oh that's what's going on.”

They had spent their day putting sandbags all around the Great River Brewery, thinking it would help if anything happened on Streets of Italy's grand opening day.

“I was having a beer and a salad and all of a sudden I heard Wendy, the bar manager, pop her head in and say you guys need to get out of here the water just broke through the barrier,” said Zach.

Zach caught a bit of the floodwaters rushing the streets on camera, but the clip is short because of the speed of the waters.

“It was so surreal, the water and how fast it was coming up,” he said. “You don't see that, not even tides in an ocean come up that quick. Just to watch it flow up was insane, had to get my phone out and record it.”

Tyler says the last few days have been spent processing everything, but you don't really understand until you see the building yourself.

“I was in a kayak and was just sitting there because we didn't have enough waders. It was just strange,” said Tyler. “I'm sitting in a kayak where normally you would be standing to get a beer and it's just hard to believe at that moment.”

The brothers said the best way to help for now is to order pizza from Streets of Italy. They still have their mobile and catering service, so they're out in their vans trying to make up for any damage.