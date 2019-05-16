String of robberies leave construction sites short 43-thousand-dollars

A string of burglaries in Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley leaves over 43 thousand dollars worth of losses and damage to various home and commercial construction sites recently. Construction workers are upset that this is affecting their livelihoods.

Thomas Willich, Superintendent for Built To Suit said, "it's very upsetting knowing I've been in the business 44 years and someone can come in and grab your equipment and stuff which affects your livelihood and your family."

While he says while it's upsetting, he's not all that surprised, "it's a pretty frequent thing. I've personally lost thousands of dollars of equipment from break-ins to trailers and people coming onto site who shouldn't be there picking up stuff, and walking out with it."

TV6 spoke with Detective Jon Leach of Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities earlier and he says while construction sites are trying to be secure, it's not enough.

"A lot of times they'll lock their stuff up insecure boxes but I believe suspects drill holes into boxes. So they do try to protect themselves but that's been circumvented" explains Leach. The reward for information on the burglaries could amount to up to one thousand dollars.

"The only thing you can do with it is try to secure the buildings a little more with more solid materials, put up fencing around the whole site" says Willich.

He says that if you ever see someone at a construction site after hours, you could help save thousands of dollars by making a simple phone call.

"Make a phone call to the police saying there's suspicious activity going on at this construction site after hours, that'd be really helpful because that's when trailers get broke into" explains Willich.

If you have any information about the burglaries, you're asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app "P3 Tips." All tips are anonymous.

