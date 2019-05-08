Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

There is a slight risk for severe today from highway 30 and southward. While the threat is there, I think severe weather will be rather isolated this afternoon and early this evening. Thus, I have held off on issuing a First Alert Day at least until later this morning, so we can assess what's going.

The reason there is some uncertainty with how strong storms will be is because we aren't sure there will be enough instability. Showers and storms near Kansas City will lift towards our area this morning. If these hold together this will keep low clouds around and taking away energy to get a widespread severe threat. That is why I think this is more on an isolated basis. If we are able to dry out those storms then severe is expected between 3PM-10PM with high winds, large hail and even isolated tornado possible.

Bottom line it's a wait and see scenario at this time. Stay tuned!