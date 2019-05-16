Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

Very warm conditions are on the way today with highs in the mid 80s and feeling like the 90s. As a front drops into the area this afternoon isolated storms will develop and become more numerous as we get into the evening hours.

The strongest storms will produce large hail and high winds any time after 3PM. Areas most under the threat will be from the QC metro northward. The threat will gradually come to an end after 10PM, but a few strong storms can't be ruled out overnight with more storms along highway 20 possible.

We are highly confident that storms will be around the area this evening, but there is some doubt in how strong storms can be become. Bottom line don't be surprised if we are under a t-storm watch at some point this evening.