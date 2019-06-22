Strong Storms Return Saturday Evening around the QCA

Showers and thunderstorms will return to the QCA as we move into our Saturday evening and Saturday night.

A cluster of storms will break out to our northwest during the afternoon hours, and drift southeast into the TV6 viewing area this evening.

The main time frame for any strong storms to affect the area is looking to be between 8pm and midnight across our area. The TV6 viewing area is outlined in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for scattered severe storms.

The main threats appear to be damaging winds (up to 60 mph), hail (up to quarter size), and heavy rainfall (1"-2"), which could lead to some flash flooding, especially for areas south of I-80 who have already seen a drenching over the past few days.

Saturday evening storms will begin an active pattern over the next 36 hours, with several rounds of storms possible Sunday and Monday, before we begin to dry out into next week.