Strong Storms This Afternoon?

Ongoing showers and storms will wrap up this morning, but it's the batch in the Nebraska and Western Iowa that is worth watching. If they hold together, it will bring rain and storms by 10AM. If they fall apart we will likely stay dry until afternoon and the atmosphere can gain enough energy for strong to severe storms. Hail and high winds would be the primary threats with any strong storm this afternoon.

More overnight storms are likely to push out of Minnesota and into our area between 4AM and 9AM Thursday. There are still some question marks as to how strong they will be by the time they get here.

Bottom line, we are confident that storms will be around our area today, but not very confident on severe weather. Much more clarity is likely by midday.