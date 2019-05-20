Strong Storms Tuesday Afternoon?

The very active weather pattern will continue this week with more heavy rain and severe storms possible. The heavy rain threat appears to be the biggest threat for much of the KWQC viewing area, but Tuesday afternoon may pose a severe threat. This is all contingent on how far north warm air can make it.

As of this writing, the QC will only be in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday. This is not ideal for sustaining strong storms. However, areas near Burlington and Galesburg will get close to 70° which will be warm enough to see a few strong storms. It appears hail and high winds are the primary threats between 4PM-10PM. Since there is uncertainty this morning we have held off on issuing a First Alert Day and will reassess later today and tomorrow morning. If warm air moves north we will issue a First Alert Day if it stays south we will likely deal with showers.

This is just the start of what will be another wet week with 2"+ of rain likely area wide by Friday.