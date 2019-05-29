Strong evening storms - all modes of severe weather possible

Unfortunately, more heavy rain is likely from storms that cross over the QCA Wednesday evening. But, we'll also see the potential for large hail, damaging wind, AND isolated tornadoes!!! Tornado warnings (Red boxes) and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings (Yellow boxes) have already been issued early in the evening. For the latest info on tonight's weather, be sure to download the QC Weather app, and follow along with the First Alert Weather team on ALL digital platforms.