Strong storms and heavy rain possible into the weekend

Stay "Sky Aware" over the next few days. Starting Wednesday night and into the weekend there could be a few chances for strong to severe thunderstorms. After some showers Wednesday evening, the overnight hours could bring thunderstorms with large hail. Thursday, as we head into the 70s with more humidity, a cold front moving into the QCA will bump into some unstable air giving us the chance for more severe storms in the afternoon and evening. Friday we get a break but Friday night into Saturday more storms could come at us. With the increased humidity rung out of the storms as heavy rain, at times, some places could get between 2 and 3 inches of rain by early Sunday when the rain looks to move out. Then rain becomes less of a worry as it moves north for early next week. But, temperatures will head toward the 80s giving us a Summery feeling around the Mississippi valley! We'll be tracking it all in the First Alert Weather Lab!