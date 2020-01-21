Stronghurst man sentenced after shooting in Burlington leaves three injured

Chad Allan Sharkey, 25, was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on Jan. 13, Des Moines County Court records show. He also was ordered to pay just under $366 in victim restitution.

Back in 2018, Sharkey entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, Dec. 3, on two counts; one being for willful injury causing serious injury and the other being intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Police say on Wednesday, Sept. 4, just before 10 p.m., officers were called to North Front Street for a report of a shooting. Police say upon arrival, two people had gunshot wounds and a third was injured from shrapnel.

Following the incident, Sharkey was arrested and charged with two counts of willful injury and one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.