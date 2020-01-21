Stronghurst man sentenced after shooting in Burlington leaves three injured

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Chad Allan Sharkey, 25, was sentenced to up to 20 years in prison on Jan. 13, Des Moines County Court records show. He also was ordered to pay just under $366 in victim restitution.

Back in 2018, Sharkey entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, Dec. 3, on two counts; one being for willful injury causing serious injury and the other being intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Police say on Wednesday, Sept. 4, just before 10 p.m., officers were called to North Front Street for a report of a shooting. Police say upon arrival, two people had gunshot wounds and a third was injured from shrapnel.

Following the incident, Sharkey was arrested and charged with two counts of willful injury and one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

 