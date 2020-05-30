Woman, Dog Rescued from Apartment Fire

At 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning multiple agencies r responded to an apartment fire at 362 N. Broad Street in Galesburg, IL.

En route it was reported that an occupant was trapped on the second floor. A police officer attempted to make entry but could not due to heavy smoke conditions.

When fire fighters arrived there was smoke showing from every window.

The crews forged ahead and attacked the heavy flames at every angle.

After finally gaining entry into the burning building, Acting Captain Kyle Harms and Firefighter Joe Brignall heard someone crying for help on the second floor.

The two proceeded up the stairwell through heavy smoke to find a 23 year-old female and her dog. They were able to get her out safely and she was taken to the hospital.

The fire was completely under control by 4:08 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.