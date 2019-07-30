Student-led gun violence prevention campaign aims to save lives with images of lives lost

A student-led organization is aiming to end gun violence by publicizing the photos of those lives who have been lost.

An ID sticker that reads, "In the event that I die from gun violence please publicize the photo of my death. Signed: ____________ #MyLastShot".

Organizers say it is supposed to work similarly to when you get your driver's license and you are asked if you want to be an organ donor.

But the sticker doesn't need to be added to your State Identification. One high school student added it to the back of her phone, and it caught the eye of one California State Representative.

“In the event that I die from gun violence please publicize the photo of my death. #MyLastShot”



A high schooler showed me this sticker on her phone. I’m not in this to stand up to the @nra, I’m in it to knock them out of the ring. #EndGunViolence pic.twitter.com/PyatVKfgrw — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 29, 2019

Where ever you decide to put your sticker, the goal is to have it somewhere that will remain close to you in the event of an incident. Organizers of #MyLastShot say, by pledging to share your photo and presenting the world with the harsh reality of gun violence, you have an opportunity to create change through opening up a new dialogue on this issue.

The movement was birthed with one mother who decided to show the world what happened to her son by having an open casket at her son's funeral following gun violence. The organization believes that by not publicizing these photos that it censors the truth in a sense, which then is believed to be part of the problem when looking to make a change.

However, not everyone wants these photos publicized. It could be out of respect for the families, or maybe the death was something the family is not wanting to have publicized.

The project was created by students from Columbine High School and activists throughout the nation who are passionate about creating a safer environment for everyone.

You can learn more about #MyLastShot here

