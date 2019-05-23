Student raising money for the orphanage he was adopted from

Helping those in need in a faraway place. A North Scott student is raising money to help children in an orphanage in Uganda.

Digging up some dirt with a shovel is nothing new for 18-year-old David Nass. Life for David was different six years ago before he was part of North Scott Senior High School.

“We never had clean water and the education was really big up here. In Uganda, we never went to school,” said David Nass, North Scott student raising money for his orphanage.

That all changed when He and his brother Francis were adopted by a family in the North Scott community. David’s blind grandmother tried to raise the boys, but couldn’t, so they were put at M-Lisada orphanage in northeast Africa.

“To come to America for me and my brother feel like more than winning a lottery,” said Nass.

That’s why he started a fundraiser to raise money for children in his former orphanage. David recorded a video script and sent it to all the seven schools in the district. The elementary schools are all doing a hat day on the same day and the secondary schools are doing a blue jeans day. Teachers pay to wear jeans as well.

“The orphanage, the more money they have that helps them to be able to support more kids from the streets,” said Nass. “I believe I can change someone's life, who can change someone else's life,”

Sherri Marceau has known David for five years. She was originally his principal at Alan Shepard in Long Grove. She says David doesn’t take things for granted because he knows where he came from.

“I think that's what makes it more authentic, you give charitable donations and you hope they are going to the right place. Having David have that background knowledge and still know people who are working at that orphanage,” said Nass.

The fundraiser is more than just helping people in his village.

“We (Francis and David) live in the orphanage together and so when we came up here, we were like best friends. All of a sudden, he passed away,” said Nass.

It’s also his way of keeping his brother's memory alive.

“Make our promise come true because he will be happy seeing me like helping other people back in Africa. That’s one thing he wanted to do for sure,” said Nass.

All the money raised will directly help young kids get food, water, and schooling.