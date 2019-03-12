Student recognized as National Merit finalist from Moline High School

A student from Moline High School has been named a National Merit finalist for the class of 2019.

Omar Babu, a Moline High School student, is one of 15,000 national finalists. Of that, around 7,500 will be selected to receive Merit Scholarships in the spring.

In February the names of the students who qualified as finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Competition were announced by the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Moline High School congratulates Omar Babu for his "outstanding accomplishment."