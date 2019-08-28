Student taken into custody following alleged threat towards Bureau Valley High School

A student has been taken into custody after an alleged threat was made towards Bureau Valley High School on Tuesday.

Officials with the Bureau Valley High School's Facebook page made the announcement Tuesday. It was also posted on the school's website.

Officials say on Tuesday, Aug. 27, the school district was made aware of an alleged threat towards the school from a student who was not on school grounds.

The Bureau County Sheriff's Department was notified immediately.

"The administration and staff then performed safety protocol steps to ensure the safety of all students and staff in the building," the post read. "The Sheriff’s department swiftly contained the situation by placing the student into custody."

School officials say the situation is still being investigated. Additionally, school officials and law enforcement will continue to monitor the situation.

"The District takes all threats seriously and will continue to investigate any and all allegations to ensure that we provide the safest environment possible for everyone in our district," officials said in a post.