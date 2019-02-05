Student walks out of Davenport School with handgun in his possession

Davenport Police tell TV6, officers were called to Davenport West High School Tuesday morning after a student allegedly was seen leaving school grounds with a handgun in his possession.

According to officials, no threats were made by the student, and he left school grounds in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

Officials say the student has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.