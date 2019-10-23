Students and instructors from English literacy program tour dairy farm

Students and instructors from the Spring Forward Family Literacy Program toured the Majestic Manor Dairy Farm on Wednesday.

The students who are learning English in the program got the chance to see how a dairy farm operates. Many of them have practiced agriculture in some form in their native countries.

The goal for the tour is to help the students get a better understanding of English through a familiar source.

"It's so great for the students to come.... For them its a beautiful experience to see the animals and the farm and the equipment," Leah Hodge, an instructor with the program, said.

The program is at the Church of Peace in Rock Island. It runs Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.