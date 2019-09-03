Students at Augustana College return to class, switch from trimester to semester

Students at Augustana College in Rock Island returned to class on Tuesday and came back to some changes.

Students at Augustana College returned to class on Tuesday as scheduling changes took effect. (KWQC)

The college is moving from a trimester schedule to a semester schedule.

Students TV6 spoke to on Tuesday said this will take some adjusting for both students and teachers, who will have to adjust their curriculum. But in the end, the students say it will be beneficial.

"A lot of other schools are in semesters, so it'll be easier for transfer students," student Courtney Veitch said. "But for me personally, we're taking less classes now for a longer period of time, so it's definitely going to be an interesting transition."

"For trimesters, you really had to be on top of your stuff, and it's not like I really didn't like that, but it gives you more comfort," student Katrina Krebasch said. "You can't really sit back, but you still have more time to prepare for stuff."

