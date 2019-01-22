Students at Monmouth College spend MLK day volunteering in community

For the first time at Monmouth College, students fanned out into the community as part of an all-campus day of service in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The special day started with a convocation and guest speaker. Then, afternoon classes were cancelled and more than 125 students went out into the community to volunteer at local businesses and organizations.

They helped out at the Warren County YMCA, The Western Illinois Animal Rescue, Legacy Estates, Courtyard Estates and the Warren County United Way.

The college plans to hold a day of service on MLK day going forward.

