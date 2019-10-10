Students can now retake section of ACT instead of entire test

Changes are being made to the ACT. Students can now retake just a section of the exam instead of the entire test.

(MGN Image)

The change announced this week is getting a thumbs-up from many students and parents.

The price for a section retest hasn't been set yet, but officials at ACT say it will be cheaper than retaking the entire test.

Research from 2016 showed people who took the entire test again scored an average of nearly three points higher than those who didn't.

Another change: students will be able to take the ACT online at some test centers now and get their score in just two days, instead of worrying over it for weeks.