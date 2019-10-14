Students claim Pa. high school allowed pro-life cupcakes but prevented LGBT club

After a pro-life group handed out cupcakes at a Pennsylvania high school, some students complained about the political message, claiming bias.

The cupcakes, handed out by a student-led, pro-life club, came with an attached message that read: “Each cupcake is for a child who does not get to celebrate a birthday because of abortion.” (Source: KDKA/CNN)

A student-led, pro-life club handed out free cupcakes Wednesday at Norwin High School in Westmoreland County, Pa., as part of National Pro-Life Cupcake Day.

The cupcakes came with an attached message that read: “Each cupcake is for a child who does not get to celebrate a birthday because of abortion.”

Some students complained about the message, especially because they claim the high school forbids gay and lesbian students from having an LGBT club. Instead, it must be called the “diversity club.”

The school denies preventing an LGBT club, saying it’s always been the diversity club.

The American Civil Liberties Union says the pro-life group has the right to hand out cupcakes and make an anti-abortion statement, but the school must extend the same right to all clubs.

"If the school is going to allow this club to put out not just the cupcakes but what is really a political message and distribute that in school, the law is very clear that every other student group in the school has the same rights,” said Vic Walczak with the ACLU.

Walczak says if students are indeed being prevented from creating an LGBT club, that would be a violation of their rights.

"These are kids who are learning about the Constitution, learning what citizenship means in this country, and if their constitutional rights are violated, then they should have recourse,” he said.

The school superintendent says the students in the pro-life group participate in National Pro-Life Cupcake Day annually. They received permission from the high school principal to distribute cupcakes and the attached message.

