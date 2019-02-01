Students evacuated as precaution due to CO detector going off in East Moline

Some students are being evacuated as a precaution due to a Carbon Monoxide detector going off at Glenview Middle School in East Moline.

East Moline School District officials announced on Facebook shortly after 12 p.m. saying all children are safe and this is just as a precaution.

Officials say 5th grade is not affected and at this time only 6th and 7th grade students were evacuated.

"Walkers will be brought back to Glenview at dismissal. Bus riders will ride their busses home at the normal time," officials said in a Facebook comment.

