Students evacuated due to odor at Children's Village

Students were evacuated at Children's Village West early Wednesday morning due to a strong odor.

Officials at the scene told TV6 there was an electrical box that had been acting up and that no smoke was found at the scene.

Davenport school officials say a staff member discovered the strong odor and called 911. At this time, students were evacuated to the Putnam Museum as a precautionary measure.

Officials with the school say a breaker had worn out and needed to be replaced.

Davenport Community School District's maintenance was on site and repaired the issue, allowing students and staff to return to the building around 10:20 a.m.