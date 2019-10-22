Students get to tour new Mark Twain school in Bettendorf

A new school in Bettendorf is almost getting ready for opening day.

On Tuesday, students and staff were bussed in to tour the new Mark Twain Elementary School on Lincoln Road.

The school will house students K-5th grade and combines students from Jefferson and the old Mark Twain school buildings.

Officials say the second floor is almost finished and while it's still a work in progress on the first floor, it should be finished by the end of November.

Students won't move in until after winter break in January.