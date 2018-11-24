Students remember Cedar Rapids teacher killed in Colorado crash

Students, colleagues and the community are remembering a Cedar Rapids teacher and his daughter who were killed in a car crash in Colorado on Thanksgiving.

John "Rick" Nees, 55, of Cedar Rapids, his daughter, Nicole Nees, 38, of Fort Collins, Colorado, were killed when their vehicle was struck by a stolen vehicle in Fort Collins on Thursday morning.

Nees was a teacher at Kennedy High School where he taught math since 2005. On the school's Facebook page, he was called "the kind of a guy who loved being a teacher because he truly cared for kids."

Chrishena Marshall, a former student, said Nees was one of the most awesome people she's ever met. She said the impact he had on her life helped her gain confidence, both in and out of the classroom.

She believed Nees, an avid guitarist, was up in heaven playing and smiling down. Marshall was just thankful to have known the math teacher.

"I'm so glad to have that opportunity to have met someone that was so impactful, not only just on my life but so many others," Marshall said. "As I read people's messages and things on Facebook, I can see how much he touch people's lives. And for me, I'm just glad to have been a part of that. That's just awesome."

"He was an incredible guy. He taught because he truly cared about students," said Kennedy High School Principal Jason Kline. "He was always school events, helping at dances, cheering kids on in sports. He is going to be dearly missed in our halls."

Kline said the school has support resources available for staff and students following Nees' death. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Investigators said they believe Nees and his daughter were struck by a man in a stolen truck who had used it to rob a pawn shop Thursday morning. Authorities arrested the truck's driver 19-year-old Marcos Orozco. He faces a bunch of charges including burglary, theft and eluding. Additional charges are pending.