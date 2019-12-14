Students with special needs perform with Galva High School dance team

The Galva High School Dance Drill Team opened up its dance floor to students with special needs on Saturday.

The Galva High School Dance Drill team performed with the honorary dancers on Saturday. (KWQC)

The dancers performed to “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake during half-time at the boys’ basketball game.

Frankie Cortes is one of the three honorary dancers that practiced with the team.

He said he was excited to be a part of the team’s dance performance.

His mom, Margaret Cortes said it's nice that they are included to have fun with peers their age.

“I think it’s important to bring kids together,” she said.

The team’s coach, Ali Weston, said she plans to have the honorary dancers join the team every year.

Weston works with the Beautiful Lives Project, a national organization that gives people with disabilities the opportunity to participate in activities like sports.