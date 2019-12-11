Students with special needs to perform with Galva High School dance team

The Galva High School Dance Team is going to have a special performance this weekend.

The Galva Dance Drill Team is practicing all week for its performance at a game this Saturday. (KWQC)

Its switching things up this year to be more inclusive with other students.

The team is opening up their dance room and hearts to local high school students with special needs.

Ali Weston, Galva High School Dance Coach, said she was inspired to do this after her blind friend told her how much sports have meant to him.

“We have some special guests who are coming to join our dance team,” said Weston. “They have disabilities of all sorts.”

Weston works with the Beautiful Lives Project, a national organization that gives people with disabilities the opportunity to participate in activities like sports.

“It’s really a great program where children with disabilities are able to show their strengths -- to step up and show that no matter what you can do what you want and what your heart sets out to be.”

Her friend Bryce Weiler, a blind sports broadcaster, is one of the co-founders and inspired her to bring this idea to Galva High School.

“He goes around and tries to have people include people with disabilities into their programs with athletes,” she said.

High schoolers on the dance team say they hope the honorary dancers will dance with them every year.

“I really do,” said Jacqueline Boyce, a Galva High School junior. “I’m hoping it will grow eventually into an annual thing.”

And Coach Weston plans on it.

“Bryce brought this idea to me over the summer and I just thought it was an amazing opportunity -- not only for the kids that get to come dance with us but for our dancers as well,” Weston said. “They are going to learn so much and understand what it is like to step into the shoes of somebody who can’t necessarily do the things that they can.”

The Galva Dance Drill Team and its honorary dancers will perform during halftime at a boys basketball game.

They will perform the dance around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Galva High School.