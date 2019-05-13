Avg. American hasn’t made new friend in 5 years, study finds

Many of us are apparently finding it difficult to expand our social circles.

New research involving the study of 2,000 people in the U.S. found the average American has not made a new friend in five years, according to an Independent report.

The study, conducted by OnePoll and Evite, found the greatest barrier to new friendships is shyness, followed by an aversion to going to bars, and a feeling that others already have their friendship groups established.

Other reasons cited as impediments are family commitments taking up too much socializing time and an absence of hobbies to facilitate meeting new people.

Researchers found 45 percent of those studied would go out of their way to make new friends if they knew how or had more chances.

The study suggests the average American has 16 friends, including three friends for life, five whom they really like would spend time with one-on-one, and eight people they like but do not seek out.