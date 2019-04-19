Study: Doing housework could keep your brain young

Those mundane household chores you dread could actually be healthy for your brain.

New research published in JAMA Network Open indicates light activity or very short bouts of exercise such as routine housework or a short walk are beneficial to your health, even if it is just a minute or two at a time.

That is contrary to a previous view that there was a threshold that must be reached before significant benefits are realized, according to a report in The Guardian.

Researchers studied at least three days of activity-tracker data from 2,354 middle-aged adults from the U.S. along with their brain scans.

The researchers worked out individuals’ brain volume, which is linked to aging, and found that every extra hour of light physical activity per day was linked to 0.22% greater brain volume – equal to just over a year’s less brain aging.

Furthermore, the data suggest those who took at least 10,000 steps a day had a 0.35% greater brain volume than those who took, on average, fewer than 5,000 steps a day, which is equivalent to 1.75 years’ less brain aging.